Russia’s attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 1, injure 5 people on Dec. 15
December 15, 2022 11:39 pm
According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russia’s shelling of the town of Marhanets killed a 65-year-old man and damaged residential houses, shops, a school, and a college on Dec. 15.
Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said five people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Among them was a 16-year-old girl, he added.
Russian troops also shelled Nikopol with artillery from the occupied town of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, using the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as cover, said Reznichenko.
