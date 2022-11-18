Russia’s attacks kill 1 in Donetsk Oblast, injure 8 in Kharkiv Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces killed one civilian in Bakhmut and wounded four in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Nov. 18.

Russian troops also struck the critical infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging gas industry equipment in the Izium district, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Eight emergency service workers and policemen were injured in an attempt to extinguish the fire, according to Syniehubov.

At night, Russia hit the building of a cultural center in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with an S-300 missile, reported Governor Oleksandr Starukh. There were no casualties, according to preliminary data.

Russian forces fired 40 projectiles at Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, damaging several high-rise buildings and private houses, farm buildings, a power line, a solar substation, a garage cooperative, garages, and cars, according to Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. No casualties were reported.