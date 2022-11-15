Russia’s attack on Kyiv kills 1 person
November 15, 2022 7:53 pm
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that one person was killed due to a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District on Nov. 15. Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that three apartment buildings were hit due to Russia's attack.
