externalRussian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 7, injures 6 over past 24 hours

This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 2:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kherson Oblast police said that Russian attacks also damaged and destroyed houses in four settlements. In addition, Russian forces stole civilians’ vehicles and a passenger ship, which they reportedly use to cross the Dnipro River in the area of the damaged Antonivsky bridge. Kherson Oblast police reported that they opened 17 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed by the Russian army against the civilian population of Kherson Oblast over the past day.

