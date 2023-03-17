Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, March 17, 2023

Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast kills 1, injures 7 on March 16

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 17, 2023 3:04 am
Share

Russian forces fired at Kostiantynivka and two villages in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and wounding seven others, Prosecutor General’s Office reported on March 16.

The Prosecutor’s General’s Office said that the Russian army shelled the villages of Pivnichne and Pivdenne in Toretsk with artillery and Uragan multiple rocket launchers. 

As a result of Russia’s shelling, a 50-year-old woman was killed in the village of Pivdenne, and a 40-year-old man was injured in the village of Pivnichne.

Russia also struck Kostyantynivka with BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launcher. Six civilians, including a Polish citizen, were injured due to Russia’s attacks.

Fragments of Russian shells damaged more than 30 homes, gas pipes, cars, and farm buildings, Prosecutor General’s Office added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK