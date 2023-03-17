Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast kills 1, injures 7 on March 16

Russian forces fired at Kostiantynivka and two villages in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and wounding seven others, Prosecutor General’s Office reported on March 16.

The Prosecutor’s General’s Office said that the Russian army shelled the villages of Pivnichne and Pivdenne in Toretsk with artillery and Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

As a result of Russia’s shelling, a 50-year-old woman was killed in the village of Pivdenne, and a 40-year-old man was injured in the village of Pivnichne.

Russia also struck Kostyantynivka with BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launcher. Six civilians, including a Polish citizen, were injured due to Russia’s attacks.

Fragments of Russian shells damaged more than 30 homes, gas pipes, cars, and farm buildings, Prosecutor General’s Office added.