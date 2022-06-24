Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussian official threatens military attacks against Finland, Sweden.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 12, 2022 11:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Dmitry Polyansky, a deputy representative of Russia at the United Nations, said that Sweden and Finland joining NATO would turn them into enemy countries. “They know that the moment they become members of NATO it will imply certain mirror moves on the Russian side,” he told the unherd.com news site. “If there are NATO detachments in those territories, these territories would become a target — or a possible target — for a strike.” Finland and Sweden have considered joining NATO to boost their defense since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok