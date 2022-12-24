Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russian missile kills 4, including 1.5 year old, in Kryvyi Rih.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 18, 2022 4:06 pm
A Russian missile killed a 1.5-year-old and his parents during a nationwide missile strike on Dec. 16, Darya Herasimchuk, a presidential advisor in charge of children's rights, reported

The strike also killed a 64-year-old woman. Herasimchuk said that 13 people, including four children, had been injured. 

The search and rescue operation to find victims under the rubbles lasted more than 15 hours, according to Herasimchuk. 

The Dec. 16 missile strike is the seventh attack within Russia’s two-month-long campaign to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. 

Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, reported that 60 of the 76 Russian missiles had been shot down by air defense on Dec. 16. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
