Russian media: Explosions in occupied Sevastopol, drones reported shot down
October 29, 2022 10:04 am
Russian state media, including TASS and Ria Novosti, cited local Russian proxy official Mikhail Razvozhaev, who said incoming drones were repulsed by Russia's Black Sea Fleet above the Bay of Sevastopol. Local Telegram channels posted videos of a flying object shot down in the night sky.
Razvozhaev didn't accuse Ukrainian forces or anyone else of the attack.
The shooting down comes two months after Russian naval headquarters in Sevastopol were targeted multiple times by drone attacks, which caused damage to the buildings on July 31 and Aug. 20 respectively.
