Sunday, March 19, 2023

Russian attacks kill 3 civilians, injure 3 in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 19, 2023 6:13 pm
Russian Grad missiles killed three civilians and wounded two in the village of Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on March 19, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration reported.

Zaporizhzhia is among the four oblasts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed after sham referendums in September 2022. Roughly 60% of the territory of the oblast is occupied, and villages close to the front line have been constantly shelled since March 2022.

On the same day, Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, wounding a local woman, the Kherson Oblast Regional Administration reported.

Kherson Oblast has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since the areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river’s east bank, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.

