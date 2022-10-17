Russian-installed proxies in Crimea say Moscow completed mobilization in occupied peninsula.
September 25, 2022 5:01 pm
According to the proxies, the Russian draft plan is “fulfilled” in Crimea. Earlier, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President’s Office, said that the Russian mobilization in Crimea aims to cleanse the disloyal population.
