Russian forces shell Kharkiv infrastructure.

October 4, 2022 1:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that just after midnight on Oct. 4 Russian forces shelled an industrial site in the Kholodnohirskyi District and infrastructure in the Novobavarskyi District, without providing further details.

