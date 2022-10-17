Russian forces shell Kharkiv infrastructure.
October 4, 2022 1:08 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that just after midnight on Oct. 4 Russian forces shelled an industrial site in the Kholodnohirskyi District and infrastructure in the Novobavarskyi District, without providing further details.
