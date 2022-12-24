Russian forces shell hospital in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring one.
December 18, 2022 5:08 pm
Russian forces on Dec. 18 shelled a hospital in Kivsharivka, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 31-year-old paramedic, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
A Russian landmine also killed two people in Dovhenke, a village near Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.
