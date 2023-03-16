Russian forces shell 7 Sumy Oblast communities on Feb. 16

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian troops fired on the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Khotin, Bilopollia, Novoslobidske, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 16.

No casualties were reported, but Russia's shelling of the Novoslobidske community damaged four houses and adjacent farm buildings.

Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border.