Russian forces shell 7 Sumy Oblast communities on Feb. 16
February 17, 2023 2:39 am
Russian troops fired on the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Khotin, Bilopollia, Novoslobidske, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 16.
No casualties were reported, but Russia's shelling of the Novoslobidske community damaged four houses and adjacent farm buildings.
Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border.
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief