Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russian forces fire 83 times at Sumy Oblast over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 20, 2022 3:37 am
Over the past day, Russian forces conducted 83 strikes on the border areas of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Telegram. 

According to the governor, the Velikopysarivsk, Krasnopilsk, Myropilsk, Yunakivsk, Khotynsk, and Shalyhinsk communities came under fire. As a result, three homes and a power line were damaged. No casualties were reported. 

Russian forces launched attacks on nine Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours, killing three civilians, according to reports by local authorities.

Thirteen people were wounded due to strikes on Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

