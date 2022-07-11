Russian forces capture Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych
This item is part of our running news digest
July 11, 2022 4:27 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Hromadske Radio co-founder and human rights activist Maksym Butkevych was captured by Russian forces near Hirske, Luhansk Oblast, reports Hromadske Radio. Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti posted a video featuring Butkevych and other captured Ukrainian servicepeople in late June, but his capture has now been confirmed by his relatives.