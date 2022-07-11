Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 11, 2022 4:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Hromadske Radio co-founder and human rights activist Maksym Butkevych was captured by Russian forces near Hirske, Luhansk Oblast, reports Hromadske Radio. Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti posted a video featuring Butkevych and other captured Ukrainian servicepeople in late June, but his capture has now been confirmed by his relatives.

