Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, October 27, 2022

Russian forces attack Kyiv Oblast overnight on Oct. 27

October 27, 2022 2:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported that Russian forces targeted one of the communities in Kyiv Oblast. 

Kuleba did not disclose the location of the attack but said that rescue workers were on site.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, Kuleba said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok