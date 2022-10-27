Russian forces attack Kyiv Oblast overnight on Oct. 27
October 27, 2022 2:03 am
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported that Russian forces targeted one of the communities in Kyiv Oblast.
Kuleba did not disclose the location of the attack but said that rescue workers were on site.
According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, Kuleba said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.