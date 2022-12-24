Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russian forces attack 7 Ukrainian regions over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 5, 2022 11:09 am
Russian troops hit civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk with S-300 missiles early in the morning of Dec. 5, killing a woman, and damaging private houses and car service, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported

Russia also shelled settlements near Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Izium, according to Syniehubov.

At night, Russia conducted a missile attack on an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one employee and injuring three more people, Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor, said.

Russian forces also struck Nikopol and Marhanets, according to Reznichenko. No casualties were reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces injured two civilians in the villages of Oleksiivka and Zhelanne Druhe, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

According to the governor, Russia also hit other settlements in the region, damaging 17 private houses, a kindergarten, six residential buildings, an administration building, and farm buildings.

Russian military attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, hitting industrial infrastructure, with no casualties, acting city mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported on Telegram. 

According to the regional administration, civilian infrastructure in 15 more settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. 

Local authorities received 11 reports about the damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure objects due to Russian attacks. 

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces struck seven communities close to the Ukrainian-Russian border with mortars and trunk artillery, said Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the oblast governor. 

Due to the attacks, power lines, seven private houses, and agricultural buildings in Nova Sloboda and Bilopillia communities were damaged, according to Zhyvytskyi. No casualties were reported.

The regional state administration wrote that four settlements in Luhansk Oblast have also been hit. There is no information on casualties and damage. 

Russian military attacked Kherson Oblast 27 times over the past day with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks, killing two people, according to Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

