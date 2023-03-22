Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Russian forces attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 21

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 3:16 am
Russian forces launched attacks against seven communities in Sumy Oblast on March 21, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Facebook. 

Throughout the day, Russian troops shelled the communities of Svesa, Yunakivka, Esman, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, and Bilopillia. 

Russia used mortars, artillery, and explosives to target the region. 

No casualties or damages were reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

