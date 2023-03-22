Russian forces attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 21

Russian forces launched attacks against seven communities in Sumy Oblast on March 21, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Facebook.

Throughout the day, Russian troops shelled the communities of Svesa, Yunakivka, Esman, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, and Bilopillia.

Russia used mortars, artillery, and explosives to target the region.

No casualties or damages were reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.