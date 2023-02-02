Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, February 2, 2023

Russian Feb. 2 missile attack on Kramatorsk injures at least 5

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 2, 2023 5:11 pm
Russian Feb. 2 missile attack on Kramatorsk injures at least 5The consequences of the Russian Feb. 2 missile attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram.

Russian troops fired two missiles at central Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 2, wounding at least five people, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor. Prosecutor General's Office reported six injuries in the attack. 

According to the prosecutors, Russian forces used the S-300 missile system to hit the city. 

The attack damaged 16 residential buildings, a children's clinic, a school, garages, and cars, Kyrylenko said. The first responders are working on the site. 

The day before Russian military hit an apartment building in the city of Kramatorsk, killing three people and wounding at least 18, according to the State Emergency Service. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

