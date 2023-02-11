Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, February 11, 2023

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 4 in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 10

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 11, 2023 8:45 am
Share

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and wounded four others over the past day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Feb. 11.

According to Kyrylenko, one person was killed in Krasna Hora.

Two people were injured in Uspenivka, one in Vovchenka, and one in Bakhmut.

It is currently impossible to know the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovaha, he added.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK