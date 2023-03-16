Russian attacks across 10 Ukrainian oblasts kill 3, injure 8 over past 24 hours

A house damaged by one of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 26-27, 2023. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/ Telegram)

Russian attacks were reported in Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Luhansk oblasts in the west, east, south, and north of Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

According to local authorities, three people were killed, and eight were wounded.

Russia launched 14 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine overnight on Feb. 27, eleven of which were shot down, according to the Air Force. Ukrainian air defense downed nine drones over Kyiv, city military administration reported.

Russian forces hit the western city of Khmelnytskyi with the drones, killing one person and injuring four more, Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said on Telegram. Later Governor Serhii Hamalii reported that one of the wounded had died in the hospital.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 97 times using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, tanks, drones, and artillery, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 27. The attacks killed one person and wounded two more, according to the administration.

Russian attacks injured two people in Donetsk Oblast's settlements of Hirnyk and Zoriane, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote.

Russia hit 13 settlements and three communities in the region, damaging 20 houses, nine high-rises, a stadium, a shop, and a kindergarten, according to Kyrylenko.

Three districts of Kharkiv Oblast were targeted with artillery and mortars in the past day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. In Vovchansk, a Russian projectile hit a house yard, wounding a 73-year-old man, and another house was damaged in the village of Kurylivka, the governor reported.

The Russian military also attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night, damaging eight houses, an outbuilding, a car, gas pipelines, and power lines, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. No casualties were reported.

Russia hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, said Anatolii Kurtiev, acting city mayor. There were no casualties, he added.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received three reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russian troops shelled the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with mortars and artillery on Feb. 26-27, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

Late on Feb. 26, Russian troops used mortars to strike the Krasnopillia community in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia, the regional military administration reported. There were no casualties or damage.

Russia launched artillery and air strikes against seven settlements in Luhansk Oblast, the regional state administration wrote. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops hit the village of Yeline near the Russian-Ukrainian border on Feb. 26, according to the Northern Operational Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The General Staff later reported Russian attacks on two other settlements in the region.

