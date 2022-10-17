Russia vetoes UN resolution condemning illegal annexation of Ukrainian oblasts

Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution, introduced by the U.S. and Albania, condemning Russia’s illegal annexation of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts.

Of the 15 member states, 10 voted in favour, Russia opposed, while China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstained.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the U.S. will now turn to the 193-member UN General Assembly to condemn Russia’s illegal annexation.