Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Russia summons Polish ambassador amid missile strike

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 7:06 pm
Moscow has summoned the Polish ambassador to Russia following the Nov. 15 missile strike on Przewodow, Poland, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Nov. 16. Earlier, Moscow said Warsaw’s response was “absolutely hysterical.” While the origin of the explosions has not been confirmed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said a Ukrainian air defense missile attempting to intercept a Russian missile likely hit Poland. "But I want to clearly state that this is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears full responsibility as it continues the illegal war against Ukraine," he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
