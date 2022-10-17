Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia overnight
October 2, 2022 8:37 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram that overnight on Oct. 2, Russian forces struck the city as well as its surrounding area. Starukh did not provide further details on the attack.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.