Hungary deploys soldiers to protect energy infrastructure citing Ukrainian threat

Hungary will deploy soldiers and equipment to protect key energy infrastructure amid what Prime Minister Viktor Orban described as a potential Ukrainian threat, he said on Feb. 25, escalating tensions tied to disrupted Russian oil transit.

The move follows weeks of strain between Kyiv and Budapest after flows through the Druzhba pipeline — a critical route delivering Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia — halted in late January following Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"A defense council meeting I convened due to the Ukrainian oil blockade has just concluded," Orban said. "Since Jan. 27, no oil has been arriving in Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline."

"I see that Ukraine is preparing further actions aimed at disrupting the operation of Hungary's energy system. I have ordered the strengthening of protection for critical energy infrastructure."

Hungary plans to deploy troops and equipment near key sites, while police will step up patrols around power plants, distribution stations, and control centers, according to the prime minister.

The dispute over the pipeline has become a central flashpoint between Ukraine and two EU member states still reliant on Russian oil. Hungary and Slovakia accuse Kyiv of withholding transit for political reasons, while Ukraine says disruptions stem from Russian attacks.

The standoff has already triggered retaliatory steps.

Budapest and Bratislava halted diesel exports to Ukraine on Feb. 18, while Hungary has blocked new EU sanctions against Russia and a planned 90 billion euro ($107 billion) loan for Kyiv.

Efforts to de-escalate have so far failed. EU ministers were unable to persuade Hungary and Slovakia to drop threats against Ukraine during a recent Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Kyiv has signaled its readiness to resolve the dispute. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine had proposed several "doable solutions," but that no response has yet come from Orban.

President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested on Feb. 24 that Orban should engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin on preventing further attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Russia has destroyed this oil pipeline several times already — and not only this one. So Orban should talk to Putin, perhaps about an energy ceasefire or something similar," Zelensky said.

Orban, often viewed as the Kremlin's closest ally within the EU, has repeatedly criticized Ukraine and opposed its bid for EU membership. His latest remarks come ahead of Hungary's elections in April, where he faces a challenge from opposition leader Peter Magyar.

His latest remarks are widely seen in Kyiv as part of his election campaign, aimed at portraying Ukraine as an alleged adversary of Hungary in order to rally domestic support.