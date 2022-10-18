Russia strikes Mykolaiv overnight, 1 killed
October 18, 2022 7:48 am
Russian forces launched S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv overnight on Oct. 18, hitting a two-story building, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on Telegram. A man's body was found under the rubble, Kim said.
