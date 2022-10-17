Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia shells Nikopol overnight, wounding civilian

October 16, 2022 7:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
More than 40 Russian shells were fired on Nikopol overnight, injuring a 47-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram

Russian forces used a Grad multiple rocket launcher and other heavy artillery to fire at the Nikopolska and Marhanetska communities in the oblast. 

More than 30 high-rise buildings and private houses, an enterprise, several cars, and several gas transmission lines were damaged in the city, Reznichenko said. 

