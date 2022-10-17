Russia shells Nikopol overnight, wounding civilian
October 16, 2022 7:58 am
More than 40 Russian shells were fired on Nikopol overnight, injuring a 47-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram.
Russian forces used a Grad multiple rocket launcher and other heavy artillery to fire at the Nikopolska and Marhanetska communities in the oblast.
More than 30 high-rise buildings and private houses, an enterprise, several cars, and several gas transmission lines were damaged in the city, Reznichenko said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.