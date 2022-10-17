Russia shells Nikopol overnight, wounding 2
October 15, 2022 8:07 am
More than 50 Russian shells were fired into Nikopol overnight, injuring two, a 35-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram.
Russian forces used Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers and other heavy artillery to fire at the Nikopolska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities in the oblast.
More than 10 high-rise buildings and homes, a transportation company, several shops, a garage, cars, and several offices were destroyed in the city, Reznichenko said.
Independent journalism
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.