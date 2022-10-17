Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia shells Nikopol overnight, wounding 2

October 15, 2022 8:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
More than 50 Russian shells were fired into Nikopol overnight, injuring two, a 35-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram

Russian forces used Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers and other heavy artillery to fire at the Nikopolska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities in the oblast. 

More than 10 high-rise buildings and homes, a transportation company, several shops, a garage, cars, and several offices were destroyed in the city, Reznichenko said.

