Russia launches new mass missile strike across Ukraine

Russia has launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on the morning of Feb. 10 that several cruise missiles had been launched from Tu-95 strategic bombers.

Local Telegram channels also reported the launches of Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.

According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim, around 20 missiles were launched in the first wave.

Air raid alerts went off across all Ukrainian oblasts on the morning of Feb. 10, including the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula.

Over the morning, explosions were heard in cities across Ukraine, with details on potential hits still to be confirmed.

Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported on Telegram that at around 08:20 a.m., a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, took off in Belarus shortly before air raid alerts were activated in Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukraine’s South Operational Command reported the threat of Russian strikes, saying that the Russian military took out three missile carriers into the Black Sea, which can carry up to 20 Kalibr missiles.

Vitalii Kim, governor of the southern Mykolaiv Oblast, said that a third wave of missile strikes is expected.