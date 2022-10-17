Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russia kidnaps thousands of Ukrainian children from occupied Kherson Oblast

October 15, 2022 2:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Moscow is relocating 500 Ukrainian children living in the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast to Russia every day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Oct. 15. 

It is unclear whether they were separated from their parents while being deported. Earlier this week, Khusnullin said Moscow would "help" Russian-led militants in Kherson Oblast to kidnap local residents as Ukrainian forces pushed further into the occupied territory. 

As the Ukrainian counteroffensive deepens into the Russian-occupied south, Russia has begun actively deporting more local residents to Russian-occupied Crimea or neighboring Russian regions.

According to Russia's state-controlled TASS news agency, Russia has kidnaped 4.6 million people from Ukrainian territory, of which 690,000 are children.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok