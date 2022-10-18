Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia fires at Sumy Oblast nearly 300 times in one day, 5 killed

October 18, 2022 4:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia fired three missiles at infrastructure in Sumy oblast overnight, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Oct. 17 on Telegram. Five people were killed and 14 were hospitalized as a result of Russian attacks in the oblast. Rescue operations are ongoing, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said. 

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
