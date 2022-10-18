Russia fires at Sumy Oblast nearly 300 times in one day, 5 killed
October 18, 2022 4:58 am
Russia fired three missiles at infrastructure in Sumy oblast overnight, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Oct. 17 on Telegram. Five people were killed and 14 were hospitalized as a result of Russian attacks in the oblast. Rescue operations are ongoing, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said.
