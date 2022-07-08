Romanian PM: Romania can supply gas to Ukraine, Moldova
July 8, 2022 5:11 am
Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said during the commissioning of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria that Romania will be able to supply natural gas to Ukraine and Moldova, reports Romanian TV channel Digi 24. Romania has also restored a train line connecting its port of Galati on the Danube River to Ukraine to help boost Ukrainian exports.