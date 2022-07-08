Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRomanian PM: Romania can supply gas to Ukraine, Moldova

This item is part of our running news digest

July 8, 2022 5:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said during the commissioning of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria that Romania will be able to supply natural gas to Ukraine and Moldova, reports Romanian TV channel Digi 24. Romania has also restored a train line connecting its port of Galati on the Danube River to Ukraine to help boost Ukrainian exports.

