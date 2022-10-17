Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 14, 2022 8:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The package is expected to include munitions and vehicles, Reuters reported on Oct. 14, citing two unnamed U.S. officials. According to the officials, the package is intended to bolster Ukraine’s counteroffensive efforts, although the timing of its announcement and contents are subject to change. The update comes amid Russia’s mass attacks across Ukraine earlier this week.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
