Reuters: US prepares new military aid worth $750 million to Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
October 14, 2022 8:09 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The package is expected to include munitions and vehicles, Reuters reported on Oct. 14, citing two unnamed U.S. officials. According to the officials, the package is intended to bolster Ukraine’s counteroffensive efforts, although the timing of its announcement and contents are subject to change. The update comes amid Russia’s mass attacks across Ukraine earlier this week.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.