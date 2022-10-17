Reuters: Kremlin says no decision yet on banning men of conscription age from leaving country
September 27, 2022 3:24 am
In response to a question about the border being closed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sept. 26: "I don't know anything about this. At the moment, no decisions have been taken on this," Reuters reports.
Earlier, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported, citing two sources in the Kremlin, that a ban on men of conscription age leaving Russia would come into effect on Sept. 28.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.