Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Reuters: Kremlin says no decision yet on banning men of conscription age from leaving country

September 27, 2022 3:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In response to a question about the border being closed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sept. 26: "I don't know anything about this. At the moment, no decisions have been taken on this," Reuters reports

Earlier, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported, citing two sources in the Kremlin, that a ban on men of conscription age leaving Russia would come into effect on Sept. 28.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok