Reuters: EU governments 'tentatively' agree on $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil.
December 1, 2022 10:16 pm
The decision envisages an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, according to diplomats and a document seen by Reuters.
To be implemented, the agreement needs to get the final approval of all EU governments.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.