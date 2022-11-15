Rescuers save 566 miners trapped underground due to power outages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
November 15, 2022 9:21 pm
Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, reported that miners were stuck underground due to energy cut-offs caused by Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. All miners were reportedly rescued after a four-hour operation. On Nov. 15, Russia launched the largest attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the start of its full-scale war.
