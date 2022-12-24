Rescuers retrieve body of 1-year-old from under rubble in Kryvyi Rih

Rescuers retrieved the body of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy who was killed by a Russian missile attack from under the rubble of his home in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram.

Four people were killed, including a 64-year-old woman and a young family with a small son, in Russia's Dec. 16 missile attack on the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, according to Reznichenko. Thirteen were also wounded, including four children.

The attacks on Dec. 16 were Russia's seventh mass missile strike against Ukraine.

Reznichenko also reported that the shelling of Nikopol, also located in Dnipropetrovsk across the Dnipro from Russian-occupied Enerhodar, the satellite city to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, continued through the night. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces used heavy artillery to fire at the Chervonohrihorivska and Marhanetska communities near Nikopol, Reznichenko said. The two settlements are under daily Russian shelling.