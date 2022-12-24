Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Putin says war in Ukraine could last for a long time

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 1:27 am
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said Russia's war against Ukraine could go on for a long time but that there was no reason for further military mobilization, Reuters reported.  

"As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process," Putin said during a televised meeting of Russia's Human Rights Council. 

The Kremlin dubiously refers to its war against Ukraine as a "special military operation."

Putin also said he saw no reason for another round of military mobilization following the mobilization in the fall. But according to reports, the Kremlin has continued mobilization covertly. 

According to Putin, 150,000 of the 300,000 reservists called up had already been deployed in Ukraine, and 77,000 of them were in combat units, Reuters reported. 

