Pro-Kremlin MP charged with treason arrested in absentia.

October 28, 2022 1:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine issued an arrest warrant for Andriy Derkach, a member of parliament who had been charged with high treason and illicit enrichment. 

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Derkach has received at least $567,000 from Russia’s law enforcement to discredit Ukraine. 

In June, Ukraine’s Security Service also exposed a Russian agent network allegedly spearheaded by Derkach. 

According to the authorities, Derkach received funds from a Russian intelligence agency to create private security firms that Russia planned to use for capturing Ukraine. 

