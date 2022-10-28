Pro-Kremlin MP charged with treason arrested in absentia.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine issued an arrest warrant for Andriy Derkach, a member of parliament who had been charged with high treason and illicit enrichment.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Derkach has received at least $567,000 from Russia’s law enforcement to discredit Ukraine.

In June, Ukraine’s Security Service also exposed a Russian agent network allegedly spearheaded by Derkach.

According to the authorities, Derkach received funds from a Russian intelligence agency to create private security firms that Russia planned to use for capturing Ukraine.