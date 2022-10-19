Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Power restored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

October 19, 2022 5:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi reported on Oct. 18 that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has restored the connection to its last remaining operating 750-kilovolt power line after the third outage in ten days. 

"The repeated outages show how precarious the nuclear safety and security situation continues to be at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant," Grossi said in a statement. 

While there was no shelling in the vicinity of the plant overnight and during the day on Oct. 18, the IAEA team noticed four landmine explosions during the past 24 hours. 

