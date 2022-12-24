Pope urges to spend less on Christmas, send difference to Ukrainians

Pope Francis asked people on Dec. 14 to spend less on Christmas celebrations, using the savings to help Ukrainians through a very difficult winter.

“Let’s have a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts, and send what we save to the Ukrainian people, who need it,” he said.

On Dec. 9, the Pope was seen crying during a prayer for Ukraine.

Pope Francis recently compared Russia’s war against Ukraine to the “terrible” Holodomor genocide, the famine of Ukrainians by the Soviet authorities which killed millions in 1932-1933.