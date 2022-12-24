Pope urges to spend less on Christmas, send difference to Ukrainians
December 14, 2022 2:23 pm
Pope Francis asked people on Dec. 14 to spend less on Christmas celebrations, using the savings to help Ukrainians through a very difficult winter.
“Let’s have a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts, and send what we save to the Ukrainian people, who need it,” he said.
On Dec. 9, the Pope was seen crying during a prayer for Ukraine.
Pope Francis recently compared Russia’s war against Ukraine to the “terrible” Holodomor genocide, the famine of Ukrainians by the Soviet authorities which killed millions in 1932-1933.
