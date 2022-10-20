Politico: Upcoming US midterm elections cause uncertainty over future funding to Ukraine

Despite U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hint earlier that he would reduce aid to Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden's aides privately believe McCarthy, if he becomes speaker of a Republican-led house of representatives, will keep funding to Ukraine flowing, Politico reported.

Other members of the Republican Party, however, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, have been vocal in their support for remaining committed to Ukraine's war effort.

Upcoming mid-term elections could cede control of the House to the Republicans, forcing Biden to consider front-loading aid to Ukraine in order to avoid a showdown with Republicans regarding future funding.