Polish PM: Russia escalates war effort, as Putin's regime weakens

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sept. 24 that Russia is in deep crisis, while the country's President Vladimir Putin is cornered after the recent defeats in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast.

"From the very beginning, the world has been watching the disgrace of the Russian army," Morawiecki said in his podcast. "Now, amid growing losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian side, amid Ukrainians regaining control over their cities, Putin has his back against the wall."

On Sept. 21, Putin ordered a "partial mobilization" under which the Kremlin claimed only 300,000 reservists would be called up. However, according to Novaya Gazeta, the Russian government plans to mobilize 1 million people to fight against Ukraine according to a secret provision. Russian media reported people being picked off the streets and handed military draft notices.

"In the near future, we can expect an escalation of violence and waves of Russian aggression," Morawiecki said. He added that the Kremlin's policy looks racist. Putin "primarily sent Asian minorities from distant Russian regions to the front," he said.

"Under massive external and internal pressure, the Kremlin regime could fall. That's for sure." Morawiecki said.

On Sept. 6, Ukrainian forces launched a rapid advance on Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in the liberation of most parts of Kharkiv Oblast within a week.