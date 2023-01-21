Polish minister: Ukrainian blood is the price of hesitation over Leopard tank supplies.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Jan. 20 criticized Germany's reluctance to approve the deliveries of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"Arming Ukraine in order to repel the Russian aggression is not some kind of decision-making exercise. Ukrainian blood is shed for real. This is the price of hesitation over Leopard deliveries. We need action, now," he said on Twitter.

At the Jan. 20 Ramstein meeting, Ukraine's allies failed to reach an agreement on supplying German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine due to Germany's reluctance to approve tank deliveries.

Poland, Finland and other countries are ready to supply German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine but they need approval from the German government.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hinted on Jan. 19 that Poland could supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without Germany's consent if it waits too long for approval.

Since the beginning of Russia's all-out invasion in February 2022, the German government has been criticized for delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine. Amid pressure from the media, the public and NATO allies, Germany has increased its arms supplies to Ukraine but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still accused of being reluctant to antagonize Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

There have been media reports that Scholz had agreed to supply Leopard 2 tanks only if the U.S. delivers Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The German government has denied the reports.

The U.S. has so far refused to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Some U.S. politicians have called on the U.S. government to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine as a way to get the Germans on board.

"Scholz wants to be in lockstep with the US," Rep. Seth Moulton told CNN after discussing the matter with Scholz in Davos. "I think the US should give a few tanks if that is what is required for Germany. That is called leadership."



