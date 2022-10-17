Police: Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast overnight, no casualties reported
This item is part of our running news digest
September 24, 2022 1:36 pm
Mykolaiv Oblast Police reported on Sept. 24 that Russian attacks overnight destroyed 16 homes. At least 10 apartment buildings, five houses, and other infrastructure were damaged. Additional information regarding casualties is being confirmed.
