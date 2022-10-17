Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Police: Bodies of 5 civilians who tried to flee Russian occupation found in Kharkiv Oblast

October 2, 2022 7:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast police investigation department, said that the people were trying to escape the then-occupied city of Kupiansk in May when they hit a Russian landmine in the nearby village of Vasylenkove.

Among the killed were four men, aged 18, 19, 20, and 41, as well as a 50-year-old woman.

Their bodies were discovered on Oct. 2 following the liberation of the area from Russian forces.

