Police: Bodies of 5 civilians who tried to flee Russian occupation found in Kharkiv Oblast

Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast police investigation department, said that the people were trying to escape the then-occupied city of Kupiansk in May when they hit a Russian landmine in the nearby village of Vasylenkove.



Among the killed were four men, aged 18, 19, 20, and 41, as well as a 50-year-old woman.



Their bodies were discovered on Oct. 2 following the liberation of the area from Russian forces.