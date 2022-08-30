Tuesday, August 30, 2022

externalPodolyak: Russian forces shell corridors needed for IAEA mission to reach Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

August 30, 2022 1:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s Presidential Office, said Russian forces likely want the IAEA mission to pass through Russian-occupied Crimea or Donbas to reach the plant.

