Podolyak: Russian forces shell corridors needed for IAEA mission to reach Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
August 30, 2022 1:33 pm
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s Presidential Office, said Russian forces likely want the IAEA mission to pass through Russian-occupied Crimea or Donbas to reach the plant.
