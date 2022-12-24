Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

PM Shmyhal: Electricity deficit in Ukraine at 19% after latest Russian attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 7:21 pm
Share

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Dec. 6 that the electricity deficit in Ukraine is at 19% after the latest Russian mass missile strike.

Energy workers will eliminate the consequences of Russia’s Dec. 5 attack on critical infrastructure in the coming days, but the capacity deficit in the system will last, Shmyhal said. Ukraine’s power system, though, remained intact and under the control of the state grid operator Ukrenergo dispatchers, according to Shmyhal.

In recent months, Russian attacks have damaged 35% of key objects of the main electrical network, transferring electricity from the producer to local connection points, the official said.

Shmyhal added that 70% of such objects were fired upon twice or more. Therefore, blackouts continue to be enforced in Ukraine

Russia unleashed the sixth large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to Ukrenergo.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK