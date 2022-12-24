PM Shmyhal: Electricity deficit in Ukraine at 19% after latest Russian attack

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Dec. 6 that the electricity deficit in Ukraine is at 19% after the latest Russian mass missile strike.

Energy workers will eliminate the consequences of Russia’s Dec. 5 attack on critical infrastructure in the coming days, but the capacity deficit in the system will last, Shmyhal said. Ukraine’s power system, though, remained intact and under the control of the state grid operator Ukrenergo dispatchers, according to Shmyhal.

In recent months, Russian attacks have damaged 35% of key objects of the main electrical network, transferring electricity from the producer to local connection points, the official said.

Shmyhal added that 70% of such objects were fired upon twice or more. Therefore, blackouts continue to be enforced in Ukraine

Russia unleashed the sixth large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to Ukrenergo.

