Pentagon confirms vulnerability to Ukrainian strikes as reason for Russian retreat from Snake Island.
July 2, 2022 5:48 am
The U.S. Defense Department stated on July 1 that there is no credence to Russia claiming its withdrawal from Snake Island was a “gesture of goodwill.” According to a senior U.S. defense official, Russian forces left the island because “Ukrainians made it very hard for the Russians to sustain their operations there (and) made them very vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes.”