Over 200 religious buildings have been damaged by Russia since Feb. 24
September 1, 2022 7:46 am
Ukraine's State Service for Ethnic Affairs and Freedom of Conscience reports on Aug. 31 that at least 205 religious buildings have been destroyed or partially damaged since Russia's full-scale invasion began. Among the most affected regions are Donetsk, Luhansk, Kyiv and Kharkiv.
